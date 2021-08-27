Occasional light showers expected as clouds blanket Karachi

KARACHI: In the next 24 hours on Friday, the metropolitan city anticipates drizzles sporadically as skies remain clouded with 73 per cent humidity, ARY News reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The met department said the clouds are likely to stay here with light showers throughout the period. The city’s present temperature stands at 28-degree centigrade.

The highest mark the mercury is expected to reach is 31 to 33-degree centigrade, the met department said.

Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for travel on motorways, highways

Separately for masses’ awareness, it may be recalled that Motorway police have made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for travel on the country’s motorways and highways.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorways and highways from September 15, the motorway police said.

All passengers will be required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, they added.

On August 22, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced it would bar all domestic flight travel for people who will not have been fully vaccinated against Covid by September 10.