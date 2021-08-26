Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for travel on motorways, highways

LAHORE: Motorway police have made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for travel on the country’s motorways and highways, reported ARY News.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorways and highways from September 15, the motorway police said.

All passengers will be required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, they added.

On August 22, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced it will bar all domestic flight travel for people who will not have been vaccinated against Covid by September 10.

Also Read: NCOC TAKES STRICT DECISIONS AGAINST UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

There will be no boarding passes after Sep. 10, for people in domestic flights if they are not vaccinated, the CAA has announced.

All the airlines have been instructed to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board, said the CAA.