NCOC takes strict decisions against unvaccinated people

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has taken strict decisions to expedite COVID-19 vaccination process as now it has decided to restrict unvaccinated people from travelling through air, railway and road transport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Those who have not been vaccinated will be banned to travel by air, railway and transportation means nor they will be allowed to enter any hotel and shopping mall.

Besides the decision, the NCOC gave a deadline to the employees of different sectors to get COVID-19 jabs at the earliest before the said dates, otherwise, their duties will be discontinued.

The NCOC directed those associated with education and aviation sector to get vaccinated till September 30. Moreover, all unvaccinated people have been warned to be banned from entering shopping malls after September 30.

The staffers of hotels and guest houses will not provide any services to the unvaccinated people.

The students aged above 17 years have been directed to get the COVID-19 vaccine till October 15.

Moreover, the commuters who used to travel by trains, buses, taxis and home delivery employees have been directed to get vaccinated till October 15.

The employees of railway stations and public transport were also ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine till October 15.

Earlier in the day, the NCOC head Asad Umar said that unvaccinated people against COVID-19 cannot travel to Pakistan after September 30.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC head Asad Umar while announcing the new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 said that people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 cannot come or depart from Pakistan after September 30.

“Vaccination has been declared mandatory after September 30 for inbound and outbound passengers.”

He said a number of vaccination centres and mobile vans are on the field, people must get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus in order to save their and others’ lives.

Briefing the media at the NCOC headquarters, he said that about 89 per cent of the staff of the schools have been vaccinated and added that van drivers will also not be allowed to run transport facilities at schools after August 31.

Furthermore, in order to travel at the motorways across the country after September 15, at least one dose of the COVID vaccine has been declared mandatory and two doses after October 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan urged the parents especially of the school-going children to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19. The government is providing free of cost vaccines.