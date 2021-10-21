Anti-encroachment op halts after violence erupts in Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment operation has been halted due to the violent reaction of the protestors against the team of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in the Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Due to violent reaction of the protestors, the operation to retrieve government land by the KDA team was disrupted in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 6. The KDA officials said that the anti-encroachment team returned from the area due to violence.

They said that the team sought additional contingents of police at the localities, however, non-provision of the law enforcers disrupted the operation. They added that the number of protestors was more than the police officials at the scene.

The KDA officials announced to conduct the anti-encroachment operation again on October 27.

In August, it was learnt that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive officials had said it shall launch razing operations across the remaining spots of Gujjar, Korangi nullahs as the mission to clear the encroachments gears up in the final stage.

Anti-encroachment drive had been started in six more spots across Gujjar Nullah as the project to clear nullahs and drains to avoid flooding of the port city amid monsoon launches into its final stage.

KMC drive head Bashir Siddiqui had confirmed the operation will be continued for the whole day and it began on Korangi and Gujjar nullah spots.

Four more regions of Korangi Nullah to see riddance of encroachments to widen it for the water channels.

