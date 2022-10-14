Anti-encroachment op sparks protest in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment operation by the local authorities has sparked protest in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police told the media that an anti-encroachment operation was carried out by the local authorities in Mujahid Colony. The residents held a massive protest against the anti-encroachment operation near the matric board office in the North Nazimabad area.

The protest caused a huge traffic jam on the arterial roads of Banaras, Liaquatabad, SITE and the Five Star roundabout. Some outrageous protestors have also hurled stones at the tracks of the Green Line bus service, as well as moving vehicles.

Following the tense situation, the tracks of the roads including the Green Line bus service were closed for traffic.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies were deployed on the roads to avoid any untoward situation.

