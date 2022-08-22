Anti-judiciary remarks: Senate body wants FIR against Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Senate standing committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz Friday asked Islamabad police to book Rana Sanaullah for his previous remarks against judiciary and bureaucrats, ARY NEWS reported.

The Senate committee’s chairman while referring to videos of Rana Sanaullah in which he could be seen threatening bureaucrats and judiciary of besieging them asked DIG Islamabad why no case has been registered against the interior minister.

“We have nothing to do with politics,” the DIG Islamabad said while responding to queries from members of the standing committee.

When the committee asked if police had a warrant while arresting Gill, the DIG responded that they did not have a warrant at that time.

He, however, rejected any allegations of torture against PTI leader and said that two medical reports have been released by PIMS and none of them had mentioned regarding torture.

“I am saying it with responsibility that Islamabad police have not tortured Gill,” he said.

An Islamabad court on Monday handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS.

Shahbaz Gill was discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday with sources claiming that the medical board has declared Shahbaz Gill ‘healthy and fit’ ahead of the hearing of a sedition case against him in a district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that the board has handed over the medical reports to the federal police, which will be present before the court. However, the sources added, the PTI leader was complaining of chest pain at the PIMS.

