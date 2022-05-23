Anti-polio drive kicks off

ISLAMABAD: A five-day anti-polio campaign begins across Pakistan on Monday (today).

During the campaign, approximately 43.3 million children under the age of five years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine, reported Radio Pakistan.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months. Around 340,000 frontline workers will take part in the campaign to administer vaccines to the children at their doorsteps.

Earlier, inaugurating the campaign, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured that the government would take all measures to eradicate this crippling disease from the country.

He directed the federal and provincial governments and district management to address the challenge of persistently missed children, refusals and fake finger marking during the campaign.

Pakistan has reported three cases of polio in 2022 so far. All the cases have been reported in North Waziristan.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates held a telephone conversation.

During a telephonic conversation with COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. He also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed during the conversation.

