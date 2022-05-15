Pakistan reports third polio case

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Pakistan on Sunday has reported the third polio case has as a one-year-old boy was found affected by the virus in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing sources within the NIH.

The sources of the health ministry confirmed the detection of the polio virus in the 12-month-old boy in Miranshah UC-3. The health ministry expressed concerns over the detection of more poliovirus cases in the country.

The samples of the infected boy were taken on May 7. It has been learnt that the said boy was not administered anti-polio drops and injection during the drive against the crippling disease.

Pakistan has reported three cases of polio in 2022 so far. All the cases have been reported in North Waziristan.

Read more: COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio situation in Pakistan

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates held a telephone conversation.

During a telephonic conversation with COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. He also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed during the conversation.

Comments