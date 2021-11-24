Anti-polio emergency action plan approved for next two years

ISLAMABAD: National Task Force for Polio Eradication on Wednesday approved National Emergency Action Plan against polio for the next two years (2022-23).

The approval was accorded at a meeting of the task force chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

Representatives of provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir apprised the task force about the progress of Polio Eradication measures.

The meeting also apprised PM Imran Khan that Pakistan had achieved tremendous success against Polio as no case has been reported during the last 10 months this year as compared to 84 cases of Wild Polio Virus last year.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed that other immunization programs should also be synchronized with Polio campaigns to achieve maximum coverage and effective results.

PM Khan also appreciated district administrations and provincial governments for their extensive and effective measures during Polio Vaccination drives.

Imran Khan also thanked international partners including WHO and UNICEF for their financial and technical support to Polio Eradication campaigns in Pakistan.

PM once again urged the international community to come forward to help Afghanistan in the fight against Polio and avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

