Newly formed anti-PPP alliance holds first meeting in Sindh

LARKANA: The first meeting of the newly formed political alliance against Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held in Larkana, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the coalition formed against the PPP includes nationalist parties of the province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and others, while several political leaders have also pledged their support.

The first meeting of the new alliance was held at Kot Darab Khan Abbasi, hosted by Allama Rashid Soomro and former Senator Dr Safdar Abbasi.

The meeting was also attended by former prime minister Mian Muhammad Soomro, former prime minister Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi’s son and former federal minister Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi, Syed Ghous Ali Shah, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto’s son Amir Bakhsh Bhutto.

Read more: PM IMRAN KHAN APPROACHES SINDH POLITICAL LEADERS TO FORM JOINT FRONT AGAINST PPP ‎

Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s Political Secretary Naheed Khan Abbasi, Sindh’s main nationalist party leader Ayaz Latif Palejo, Riaz Hussain Chandio, Dr. Qadir Magsi and other important personalities of Sindh participated.

The meeting agreed to take full part in the upcoming local body and the general elections against the PPP.