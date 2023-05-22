Anti-state campaign: FIA tightens noose around overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its noose around overseas Pakistanis over their alleged involvement in committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to put names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Sources within the FIA claimed that red notices through Interpol will be issued for all expatriates “if they commit any offence”.

They further claimed that ‘spreading negative propaganda’ from abroad would be considered a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) 2016.

Earlier, the Corps Commanders Conference – held on May 15 – showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Pakistan Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the armed forces.

“The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds.” The forum stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of social media rules and regulations.

The Pakistan Army also vowed action against perpetrators who attacked military installations in ‘politically motivated and instigated incidents’ in the past few days.

The forum acknowledged the successful counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country by security forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.