COAS Asim Munir vows to bring planners of May 9 vandalism to justice

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that “all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism” on May 9 will be brought to justice, ARY News reported.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing the officers during a visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Saturday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Asim Munir warned that the armed forces “will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism” as it resolved to bring to justice all the “planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May”.

“We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” he said.

The statement added that Gen Munir gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and the prevailing security situation.

“He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“COAS also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces.”

Gen Munir pledged to foil such nefarious attempts with the support of the people, added the statement.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Read More: Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.