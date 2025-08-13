National Assembly passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 with a majority vote, despite strong opposition from opposition parties.

The bill was tabled by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry in the lower house of the Parliament.

Opposition members opposed the proposed legislation and presented amendments, which were subsequently rejected by the House.

During the debate on the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar strongly opposed the legislation, warning that Parliament should not enact laws that override the Constitution or infringe upon fundamental rights.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had previously struck down similar provisions, and criticised the move to extend the detention of suspects from three months to six months, saying such measures erode public trust.

Responding, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that any arrested individual must be promptly presented before a court. He noted that a person can be detained for 90 days on security grounds, stressing that changing security conditions due to terrorism necessitate such laws.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar said while the Constitution protects rights in normal times, extraordinary circumstances require measures to safeguard the public.

He argued that with two provinces facing heightened terrorism threats, granting such powers is now essential to ensure public safety.

Following debate, the bill was approved by the majority, marking another step in the government’s legislative agenda to strengthen anti-terrorism measures.

During the session, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi told the house that Pakistan Railways has taken several initiatives for the restoration of old rail routes and enhancement of rail connectivity.

He said feasibility study for rail connectivity with Afghanistan through Kohat-Thal-Kharlachi has been completed and land acquisition is under progress.

He said feasibility study and transaction advisory services for new rail link from Gwadar to Nokkundi is near completion. He said land acquisition for rail connectivity from Gwadar to Mastung and Besima to Jacobabad is under progress. He said railway stations are being upgraded for the facilitation of passengers.

Hanif Abbasi told the house that Pakistan Railways is currently in the final stages of outsourcing two hundred freight wagons to the private sector to address the growing demands of industrial and energy sectors.