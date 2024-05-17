Anti-tetanus injection goes short in Lahore

A shortage of anti-tetanus injections has hit Lahore, Punjab, posing challenges for individuals injured in accidents.

The tetanus vaccine is part of the recommended series of childhood and adult immunizations. It protects against the bacterial infection tetanus, also known as lockjaw. Tetanus causes jaw cramping and painful muscle spasms. There’s no cure, and 10%-20% of people who have it die.

Government and private hospitals are facing a shortage of anti-tetanus injections. Pharmacies across the city are experiencing a scarcity of anti-tetanus injections, leaving many with limited access to crucial medical treatment.

The Pharma manufacturers have cited production suspension by the international company, as a reason behind the shortage.

The scarcity of anti-tetanus injections has resulted in severe difficulties for those injured in accidents, as timely administration of the injection is imperative to prevent wound infection. Medical experts emphasize that the injection must be administered within 72 hours of the injury to effectively ward off potential bacterial infections.

The risk of infection is heightened as bacteria can easily enter the body through various wounds, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention in such cases.

Tetanus Vaccine Schedule Children typically get five doses of the DTaP vaccine at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, between 15 and 18 months, and between 4 and 6 years. Then comes one dose of Tdap between the ages of 11 and 12 and a Td or Tdap booster every 10 years.