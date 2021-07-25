Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid after publicly denouncing vaccine

A vocal church community member Stephen Harmon had, just this past week, taken to social media to do just what he would do best — criticizing Covid vaccines. But things changed drastically in the days to come.

He would make disparaging jokes about Covid vaccines and in his tweet, he paid homage to Jay-Z with a tweet.

“If you have an email problem, I feel bad for you, my son. I’ve had 99 problems, but VAX isn’t one!” his tweet read.

Just this week, the 34-year-old is now dead.

He fought Covid-19 symptoms for a month before plunging to his untimely death at the Corona Regional Medical Center, Los Angeles.

This happened amid a new wave of cases in the United States and when he was just as vocal against Covid.

His death was announced by Hillsong founder Brian Houston, who said he had just heard the “devastating news that our beloved friend, Stephen Harmon has passed away from Covid. Heartbreaking.”

Harmon was admitted to the hospital last month when he contracted the novel coronavirus and pneumonia.

With his health circumstances changing, his anti-vaxxer stance on social media nosedived, too.

He shared pictures of himself attached to the medical equipment support that kept him alive, and wrote blood-curdling details of his survival.

“Please pray y’all, they really want to intubate me and put me on a ventilator,” he said on Sunday.

“Even the slightest movements and my heart rate skyrockets and oxygen dependency increases. and please, I’m not asking for anyone’s opinion on intubation, I’ll make my own choice, I’m asking for prayer.”

He wrote on how he suffered a skyrocketing heart rate, panic attacks, and had been at risk of losing consciousness and being intubated.

“If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith,” he wrote.

In the final tweet from his account, Mr Harmon said he had decided to go under intubation.

“I’ve fought this thing as hard as I can but unfortunately it’s reached a point of critical choice and as much as I hate having to do this I’d rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure.”

Before falling ill, Mr Harmon had been a vocal anti-vaxxer.