Antoinette Bower: Star Trek actor dies aged 93

Veteran actress Antoinette Bower, celebrated for her memorable performances in Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and the horror classic Prom Night, has died at the age of 93.

Her longtime friend, Carlotta Glackin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Bower passed away on April 30, 2026, at a retirement residence in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles.

Born on September 30, 1932, in Baden-Baden, Germany, Antoinette Bower built a successful acting career that lasted nearly 40 years. She made her television debut in 1958 and went on to become a familiar face across some of the most popular TV series of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Before stepping into the entertainment industry, Bower worked with the United Nations’ International Refugee Organisation. She later moved to Canada, where she was employed as a copywriter and radio disc jockey for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in Toronto.

Antoinette Bower earned widespread recognition for portraying Eve Norda in the 1963 The Twilight Zone episode Probe 7, Over and Out. She also became a fan favourite among science fiction audiences for her role as the mysterious alien Sylvia in the 1967 Star Trek episode Catspaw.

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Her film career included a notable performance in the 1980 slasher film Prom Night, where she appeared alongside Leslie Nielsen as his on-screen wife and played the mother of Jamie Lee Curtis’ character.

Following an uncredited role in Marlon Brando’s Mutiny on the Bounty (1962), Antoinette Bowerestablished herself as a respected character actress in Hollywood. Throughout her career, she appeared in numerous acclaimed television series, including Mannix, Columbo, Mission: Impossible, Kojak, Perry Mason, The Big Valley, Bonanza, Murder, She Wrote, and the 1983 miniseries The Thorn Birds, in which she portrayed the wealthy socialite Sarah MacQueen.

With decades of memorable performances across television and film, Antoinette Bower leaves behind a lasting legacy that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.