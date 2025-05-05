UN chief offers to mediate between Pakistan, India to ease tensions

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, warning that the situation has reached a dangerous boiling point, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Antonio Guterres said it was “regrettable” that tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had peaked.

He urged both countries to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any steps that could lead to conflict.

“War is not a solution to any issue,” Antonio Guterres emphasised. “It only worsens the situation and undermines efforts for peace.”

The UN chief noted that the rapidly increasing hostility between Pakistan and India was a cause for serious concern and stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement to prevent further deterioration of regional stability.

“I call on both nations to take concrete measures to strengthen regional peace and stability,” he added.

In a significant development, Guterres offered the United Nations’ assistance in mediating between the two countries. “I am ready to offer my services to help achieve lasting peace between Pakistan and India,” he said.

He further stated that the United Nations stands ready to support and assist any initiative that promotes diplomacy and fosters peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The Secretary-General’s comments come amid rising concerns in the international community over the potential consequences of continued tension in the region.

Earlier, the National Assembly of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution condemning aggression by India, asserting that any interruption of Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an act of war.

According to reports, the decision was made during a session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, where routine proceedings were suspended to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The national assembly debated the region’s tense situation due to India’s aggressive actions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry introduced the resolution, which was unanimously passed by the house.

The resolution condemned all forms of terrorism and warned that if Pakistan’s water was blocked, it would be regarded as a declaration of war.