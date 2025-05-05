NA’s unanimous resolution declares Indian water aggression a threat of war

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan has unanimously passed a resolution condemning aggression by India, asserting that any interruption of Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an act of war, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was made during a session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, where routine proceedings were suspended to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The national assembly debated the region’s tense situation due to India’s aggressive actions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry introduced the resolution, which was unanimously passed by the house.

The resolution condemned all forms of terrorism and warned that if Pakistan’s water was blocked, it would be regarded as a declaration of war.

The resolution further stated that Kashmiris are fighting for their right to self-determination, while India is involved in terrorism across multiple countries.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment over India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, citing that the country had sacrificed 90,000 lives in the war against terrorism.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub reiterated the government’s stance that blocking Pakistan’s water would be considered a declaration of war.

He also dismissed any involvement of Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident, reiterating Pakistan’s condemnation of all forms of terrorism. He emphasised that India could not unilaterally terminate the Indus Water Treaty.

Read More: UN Security Council meets today on post-Pahalgam regional tensions

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar stressed the importance of unity within Pakistan, stating that political differences are a hallmark of democracy, but when it comes to the country’s security, the nation stands united.

He conveyed a strong message to India and the international community, assuring that Pakistan would not allow any harm to come to its sovereignty. He also pointed out India’s violation of the Indus Water Treaty, reaffirming that the country is ready to defend its rights.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Security Council convened to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

According to the President of the UN Security Council, the growing conflict in South Asia is a matter of grave concern.

Pakistani Foreign Office stated that India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security not only in South Asia but beyond.

Pakistan will formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest developments in the region, highlighting India’s provocative military posture, inflammatory statements, and in particular, its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan deems illegal.