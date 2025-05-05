UN Security Council meets today on post-Pahalgam regional tensions

The United Nations (UN) Security Council is scheduled to convene on Monday (today) to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

According to the President of the UN Security Council, the growing conflict in South Asia is a matter of grave concern.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security not only in South Asia but beyond.

Pakistan will formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest developments in the region, highlighting India’s provocative military posture, inflammatory statements, and in particular, its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan deems illegal.

The Foreign Office noted that this diplomatic engagement is part of Islamabad’s broader efforts to present the true facts to the international community and counter India’s narrative with lawful and evidence-based arguments.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting facilitated a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC).

The purpose of this visit was to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded and baseless claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC.

During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.