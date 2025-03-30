UN chief greets Muslims on Eidul Fitr

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended Eidul Fitr greetings with “a heavy heart,” noting that millions of Muslims would mark the occasion under war and displacement rather than traditional family gatherings.

“I want to express my best wishes for Eidul Fitr to all Muslims around the world,” the UN chief said in a video statement he shared on X.

“But I do so with a heavy heart, thinking about the many Muslims who won’t be able to celebrate Eid with their families due to war, conflict or displacement,” Antonio Guterres.

Antonio Guterres emphasized the festival’s core values of “solidarity and compassion,” expressing hope these principles might bridge divided communities.

His message came as Palestinians in Gaza, Kashmiris under Indian occupation, Rohingya refugees, people in Sudan, and other conflict-affected Muslim populations face particularly somber celebrations amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crises.

Eidul Fitr marks the end holy month of Ramadan, traditionally celebrated with prayers, feasts and charity.

Read more: Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrate Eidul Fitr with religious fervor

Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Sunday) with great religious enthusiasm.

Grand congregations for Eid prayers were held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The Saudi Supreme Council confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal moon last evening, leading to the official announcement of Eid on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais led the Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque, while Sheikh Abdullah led the congregation at the Prophet’s Mosque. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world.

The UAE, which utilized drones for moon sighting, also announced Eid after receiving testimonies. Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are among the Gulf states observing Eidul Fiftr today.