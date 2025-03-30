Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrate Eidul Fitr with religious fervor

Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Sunday) with great religious enthusiasm.

Grand congregations for Eid prayers were held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The Saudi Supreme Council confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal moon last evening, leading to the official announcement of Eid on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais led the Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque, while Sheikh Abdullah led the congregation at the Prophet’s Mosque. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world.

The UAE, which utilized drones for moon sighting, also announced Eid after receiving testimonies. Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are among the Gulf states observing Eidul Fiftr today.

Eidul Fitr is also being celebrated in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Iran, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Australia, India, and Bangladesh have announced Eid for Monday, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in these regions.

Earlier, it was speculated that Eid might be observed on the same day across most countries. However, with Saudi Arabia sighting the moon, Ramadan concluded at 29 days in the kingdom, while Pakistan is still awaiting its official moon sighting announcement.