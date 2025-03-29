Shawwal Moon sighted: Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eidul Fitr tomorrow

RIYADH: Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow (Sunday) as the Shawwal moon was sighted in both countries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Saudi royal court announced that the first day of Shawwal would fall on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Saudi authorities declare that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2025 marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1446 and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Large congregations will be held at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid e Nabavi in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina to offer Eid prayers.

According to reports, more than a million people will attend the Eid prayers at the two holiest places of Islam.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) released its forecast regarding the sighting of the Shawwal 1446 moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Shawwal was formed on March 29 at 3:58 PM (Pakistan time). By sunset on March 30, the moon’s age will be approximately 27 hours, making it visible in Pakistan.

It is expected that Ramadan will be of 29 days this year in Pakistan, and Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will be observed on March 31 in the country.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Sunday evening, to sight the Shawwal moon. The moonlighting committee’s meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The federal government has also officially announced the public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.