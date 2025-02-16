Anubhav Singh Bassi in trouble amid “India Got Latent” controversy

Anubhav Singh Bassi is the latest stand-up comedian to face scrutiny after Samay Raina. Indian authorities have cancelled his Lucknow shows amid concerns linked to the India Got Latent controversy and backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks.

Authorities in India decided to cancel the events after Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav raised objections against Anubhav Singh Bassi and wrote a letter to DGP.

She urged officials to ensure that the performances by Anubhav Singh Bassi do not include offensive content or, if necessary, cancel them.

The letter, dated February 14, highlighted concerns about the use of inappropriate language in Anubhav Singh Bassi’s past performances.

“It is our duty to maintain public decorum at events,” the letter stated. Following this, ACP Radha Raman Singh confirmed that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Anubhav Singh Bassi’s show was denied, citing potential security risks.

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s India Got Latent has also played a role in this decision against Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Recently, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage with his remarks on the show India Got Latent, which led to backlash from many groups across the country.

Officials feared that similar concerns might arise with Anubhav Singh Bassi’s performance, leading to possible law and order issues.

Earlier, Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps has lost more than 100k followers after his obscene comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Within two days of Ranveer Allahbadia’s latest controversy, sparked by his offensive and inappropriate family comments on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, the digital creator’s Instagram followers and YouTuber subscribers count has gone down by at least 142k and counting, reported Indian media.

According to the details, his official Instagram account, by the username @beerbiceps, witnessed a decline of 43k followers, within two days, whereas, over 29k social users unfollowed him on his other personal account, @ranveerallahbadia.

Additionally, the two of his YouTube channels collectively lost 70k subscribers since Monday.

To note, the controversy erupted earlier this week after Allahbadia made inappropriate family comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the backlash from the audience and calls for the show’s ban, a formal complaint was also registered against him as well as organizers of the show, host Samay Raina and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid.

Following the netizen’s ire, Allahbadia posted a video message on social media, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments.