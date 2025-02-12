Ranveer Allahbadia loses followers amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

web analytics
Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps has lost more than 100k followers after his obscene comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Within two days of Ranveer Allahbadia’s latest controversy, sparked by his offensive and inappropriate family comments on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, the digital creator’s Instagram followers and YouTuber subscribers count has gone down by at least 142k and counting, reported Indian media.

According to the details, his official Instagram account, by the username @beerbiceps, witnessed a decline of 43k followers, within two days, whereas, over 29k social users unfollowed him on his other personal account, @ranveerallahbadia.

Additionally, the two of his YouTube channels collectively lost 70k subscribers since Monday.

To note, the controversy erupted earlier this week after Allahbadia made inappropriate family comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the backlash from the audience and calls for the show’s ban, a formal complaint was also registered against him as well as organizers of the show, host Samay Raina and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid.

Following the netizen’s ire, Allahbadia posted a video message on social media, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments.

