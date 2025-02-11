B Praak cancels Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast appearance after controversy

Indian musician B Praak cancelled his appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast ‘Beer Biceps’ after the latter’s inappropriate comments.

A day after digital creator Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a controversy, with his latest outing at stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’, singer B Praak called out the YouTuber and cancelled his scheduled appearance on his ‘Beer Biceps’ podcast.

In a video message, shared on his Instagram handle, the ‘Mann Bharya’ singer said on Monday, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that.”

“Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina’s show,” he reasoned. “Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai. Ye humara culture hi nahi hai. Ap apne parents ke kaun si story bata rahe ho? Ap unki kaun si baatein kar rahe ho? Ye comedy hain? This is not at all comedy. Logo ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana, ye kaun si generation… mereko samajh hi nahi aa raha (This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people, teaching them how to abuse… I fail to understand this generation).”

B Praak also requested the comedians to show Indian culture and not to promote content that is harmful to future generations.

To note, the controversy erupted yesterday after Allahbadia made inappropriate comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the backlash from the audience and calls for the show’s ban, a formal complaint was also registered against him as well as Raina, organisers of the show and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid.