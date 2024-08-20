Women, children, animals are not safe in India: John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham termed India an unsafe country for women, children and even animals.

In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, on his podcast, ‘Vedaa’ actor John Abraham said that although he loves India and is a patriot, he does not believe in the jingoistic approach, hence, would criticize the aspects which need change.

He maintained that the country is not safe for ‘women, children and animals’, which is ‘sad’. “Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Every woman deserves a man who acts as her protector,” added the actor.

Abraham furthered, “Because I love India, it’s essential for me to criticize it. There’s a difference between patriotism and jingoism. Simply saying ‘India is great’ doesn’t make you a true lover of the country. You become a true patriot when you work to bring change to society. My only goal in life is to make a change in society within my small world. I want to give animals a better status. The condition of animals in India is getting worse. It’s tragic that no laws have been enacted for their safety.”

“At this point, you cannot argue with me when I say that women, children, and animals are not safe in India. Can you debate this? You cannot,” he challenged the interviewer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actor’s remarks came just in time amid the rape and murder case of Kolkata-based trainee doctor, Moumita Debnath, at RG Kar Medical College in the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal, whose dead body was found at the campus on August 9.

The incident fuelled the debate about the safety of women in the country and sparked nationwide protests and demands for a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abraham’s latest release, Nikkhil Advani’s actioner ‘Vedaa’, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, was released last week, on August 15.