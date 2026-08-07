Anupama star Rupali Ganguly trolled over senseless Modi remark

Anupama star and BJP member Rupali Ganguly faced backlash after she posted a sarcastic comment and wished PM Modi were a “dictator” amid all the reels criticising him over the NEET and paper leak protest.

Rupali Ganguly reacted to a video being circulated over social media. The video featured a minor girl urging people to “slap” Modi instead of “abusing” him, acting it out with his picture and a slipper.

In response, the actress wrote, “Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!” The Anupamaa star also re-posted a picture comparing the situation to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent detainment over alleged disparaging remarks about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, with a caption claiming a girl who “abused” Modi was forgiven while Udhayanidhi was arrested. The post read, “Saar Narendra Modi is dictator saar.”

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“Awŵ Ru pa li. Aap itna neechay kaise stoop kar leti hain. Aap actor na toh acting karein. Kya dalaali mein phaas gayi. Our future politician in making (Rupali, how can you stoop so low? Stick to acting, why are you getting involved in this?).” commented one disappointed X user. “Monisha beta inciting hate against 12-year-old girls is too fascist,” wrote another, channeling Maya Sarabhai from the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai TV show.

This small girl is Mahira Khan She must be hardly what 10-12. But look at the hate she has for Narendra Modi@AshwiniVaishnaw Its hightime kids should be blocked across Social media. Time is ticking fast ! The action should be taken on Parents of such kids !! @narendramodi… https://t.co/Px9Ytfxl5H pic.twitter.com/RJ2SRMsuuN — Comman Man (@CommanMan777589) August 2, 2026

One X user even wrote, “Monisha, you were stupid all along; Maya Sarabhai knew.” Another comment read, “Monisha Beta, go back to school and relearn your Civics lessons. Also read up on history to learn about the Nazis, Mussolini, Idi Amin and others! Wishing for a Dictatorship is SOOOO Down Market and Middle Class!”

Several users brought up Mussolini’s fate at the hands of the Italian people, while others pointed out the realities of living under an actual dictatorship. Some even dubbed her the “next Smriti Irani” over her political remarks. Rupali has not responded to the criticism yet.