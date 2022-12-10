Anurag Kashyap decodes Bollywood’s failure!

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap said that B-town movies are becoming a flop because it is obsessed with making pan-India films with the qualities of blockbusters “KGF Chapter 2” and “Kantara“.

Anurag Kashyap – who has directed films such as “Paanch” along with “Black Friday“, “Dev.D“, “Gulaal“, “No Smoking” and “Gangs of Wasseypur” franchise – made the statement during a round-table interview on YouTube.

“With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%,” he said. “Films like ‘Kantara‘ and ‘Pushpa‘ give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But ‘KGF 2‘, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster.

“That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You Have to find films that give you courage.”

It is pertinent to mention that the success of SS Rajamouli’s “Bahubali” put the pan-Indian film industry on the map. Moreover, “KGF Chapter 2” along with “RRR“, “Ponniyin Selvan: I” and “Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva” were met with critical acclaim.

The films were released in multiple languages. They shattered domestic and international records.

