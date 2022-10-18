Kantara records massive 465% profit at Box Office

The Kannada language action-thriller ‘Kantara’ starring Rishab Shetty made waves at Box Office with a roaring success.

Rishab Shetty’s actioner does not seem to slow down the Box Office flight any time soon with the four latest dubbed versions now in the running. While the original Kannada version was released over two weeks ago – and still going strong – the film has now been released in at least four regional dubbed versions raking in more ticket sales.

With all five versions now running simultaneously on the ticket windows, ‘Kantara’ recorded the highest sales of INR20 crore on Day 17 i.e. third Sunday in the cinemas. The latest day collection has added to massive profits earned by the film, currently at a humongous 465% of the actual budget rolled out to make the movie.

At the end of the third week, the film stands at whopping INR113 crores in its total collection against the budget of mere INR20 crores. Given the INR93 crores in profit, ‘Kantara’ has recorded a massive profit of 465% by far.

Despite ‘Thank God’ and ‘Ram Setu’ slated to enter the theatres soon, the trade pandits are predicting a long Box Office run for ‘Kantara’ without being affected by the new entrants.

Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ of Vijay Kiragandur (of the K.G.F franchise).

Also read: ‘Kantara’ beats ‘KGF 2’ as highest-rated Indian film on IMDB

The film originally had its theatrical release in the Kannada language on September 30. However, after the massive success of ‘Kantara’, makers announced to re-release the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions, which hit theatres over the past weekend.

