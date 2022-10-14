‘Kantara’ beats ‘KGF 2’ as highest rated Indian film on IMDB

South Indian film ‘Kantara‘ overtook ‘KGF 2‘ to become the highest-rated Indian film on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada film got released in cinemas on September 30. The Indian film met with positive reviews and is dominating the box office.

KANTARA!!!!! It’s not a film, but an experience. Brilliant screenplay, extraordinary performance, impactful background score and phenomenal cinematography. #RishabShetty infuses Indian myth to the thrilling screenplay of #Kantara. 4 stars — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 12, 2022

Stand up and applaud #Kantara – travelled 115 miles to see this… now I can proudly say Kannada film industry has produced one of the most amazing movies ever created!!!! Paahhhh… Goosebumps!!! — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) October 8, 2022

Moreover, the film set a milestone after the box office collected those of GodFather and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The film is once again the talk of the town. ‘Kantara‘ has IMDb rating of 9.6. It is higher than ‘KGF 2‘ (8.4) and ‘RRR‘ (8).

The plot of ‘Kantara‘ on IMDb read, “It involves culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. A human and nature conflict where Shiva is the rebellion who works against nature. A loop leads to war between villagers and evil forces. Will he able to replace peace in the village?”

The cast features Rishab Shetty playing dual role of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Swaraj Sheety, Manasi Sudhir.

Vijay Kiragandur has produced the film.

