From glowing skin body detox: Bollywood’s leading divas share their secret tips

Let’s admit it, don’t we all envy the clear, spotless, glowing skin and toned midriff and abs of all these Bollywood divas?

That’s not about it, haven’t we all tried our best with diets and gym and face packs and even clinical treatments to achieve even a fraction of that? The answer is a unanimous ‘yes’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Then let’s not wait any more, and try these self-care tips spilt by divas themselves for gleaming skin and body detoxification.

Anushka Sharma

The Bollywood A-lister and star wife, Anushka Sharma swears by the good old, tried and tested, rose water to keep her skin refreshed. Additionally, she regularly applies a homemade neem pack on her face, which she makes by mixing neem powder with yoghurt, milk and rose water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Alia Bhatt

The prolific actor and the new mommy use yet another version of a neem pack for her face. The dry neem and tulsi face pack is made with a bit of turmeric and applied on the face till dry for soothed, pampered skin. Also, she loves some simple Multani mitti mask for her skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Said to be one of the prettiest faces of Bollywood ever, Bachchan doesn’t mind the typical Ubtan kinda mask either for in-home pampering. Going with her preference for natural ingredients, former Miss World makes a pack out of yoghurt, gram flour, and honey for clear skin without stripping off the moisture. Additionally, she uses plain cucumber paste for clear and bright skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The secret to the forever young skin of Kareena Kapoor Khan is the regular dose of hydration and moisture, for which she uses raw honey and almond oil on her face and massages well for blood circulation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Moreover, Khan maintains a healthy lifestyle by consuming a strict diet and doing yoga and exercises regularly.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty has managed an envious figure over the years, for which follows a strict diet and also begins her day with a healthy morning drink. She drinks lemon water with fruits first thing in the morning. For glowing skin, Fernandez dunks her face in ice water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Sonakshi Sinha

The incredible weight loss of Sonakshi Sinha is not a secret to anyone, the celebrity underwent a major transformation and lost over 30 kgs. For achieving the milestone, Sinha stopped eating carbs as well as artificial sweeteners. She eliminated all the junk foods from her routine and incorporated more protein into her diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Now, she prefers having her green tea with whole wheat toast, milk, or cereal.

For youthful skin, Sinha frequently applies aloe vera on her face.

Comments