Anushka Sharma brightens Insta feeds with sun-soaked photos

Bollywood A-lister and star wife, Anushka Sharma beats the Monday blues for us with her gleaming photos from the Uttarakhand vacation.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ star continues with her love for sun-kissed selfies at exotic locations as she treated her millions of Insta followers with yet another picture gallery while basking in the sun on her recent Uttarakhand getaway.

Sharma turned to her social media handles on Monday afternoon to post the sun-soaked selfies. The celebrity wife is seen in a solid white tee as she ditched every bit of makeup for the clicks. She wore a green knitted sweater in the following set of pictures.

Sharma did not add any caption in the post except for a single emoji of a woman with a raised hand.

The clicks received love from social users with millions of likes on the gram only. Numerous Instagrammers including fellow Bollywood celebs dropped amusing comments as well.

It should be noted here that Anushka Sharma and her star cricketer husband, Virat Kohli had been enjoying a mini vacay in Uttarakhand – the Northern state of India – with their daughter Vamika.

The couple returned to the bay last night as they were spotted at the International airport in Mumbai.

