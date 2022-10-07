Anushka Sharma gets angry at paparazzi, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma getting angry at a paparazzi who was allegedly taking pictures of her daughter Vamika went viral.

The viral video, shared by Koimoi on social media Instagram, showed the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ star telling a paparazzi off thinking that he was taking her daughter’s snaps.

Netizens criticized her for her outburst. They took to the comments section to troll her.

“Virat ache se bol rha h per madam ka attitude to dekho (Virat is speaking so nicely but look at her attitude),” a netizens wrote. A second stated, “Yae kabh tak bachae ko chhupaa kar rakhengae ??? I mean (I mean for how long will she hide her child).”

A third netizen said such celebrities will feel embarrassed if they are treated like any other person.

India cricketer Virat Kohli had married the Bollywood actor in 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika who was born last year.

As far as her showbiz career is concerned, she made her debut with 2008’s ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi‘. Her performance saw her getting nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She went on to work in superhit projects ‘Badmaash Company‘, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘, ‘Patiala House‘, ‘NH10‘, and ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl‘. She won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her work in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan‘.

She worked in ‘PK’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘ and others.

