Anushka Sharma ‘always wanted to start a band’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has proved her mettle in the film industry, said she wanted to make her music band.

Anushka Sharma, married to prolific India cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli, had previously painted a picture which reminded social media users of the memorable Rocking Horse painting by Welcome movie’s character Saagar aka Majnu Bhai.

The Band Baaja Baaraat star now admitted she wanted to start a music band with a cute boy. She made the statement in the caption of a picture with her cricketer husband.

The adorable click of the celebrity couple got millions of likes for Instagram users.

The Bollywood star is one of the highest-paid actors in India. She was placed in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 in 2012 and featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.

Anushka Sharma made her debut with 2008’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her performance saw her getting nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She went on to work in superhit projects Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Patiala House, and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her work in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

She worked in PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mai: A Mother’s Rage and others.

