Anushka Sharma’s painting reminds people of Majnu Bhai

A video of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma making a painting that reminded fans of the ones painted by Majnu Bhai character is going viral.

In the viral video, we can see Anushka Sharma looking excited as she and her team painted the walls of a film set. They poured the colour on the canvas.

The final product shows a heart, a smiling face and the caption “pack up” written as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

It is pertinent to mention that the Pari star has a knack for coming up with funny and enjoyable captions. This was no exception as well.

“When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this 🙈)” the caption by India cricketer Virat Kohli’s read.

The funny video got millions of views and countless comments.

A standout comment was from singer Neeti Mohan. She said that it was better than the ones made by Anil Kapoor’s character Majnu Bhai from the hit Bollywood project.

Anushka Sharma is working on a sports-biographical film titled Chakda Xpress. The movie will tell the story of former India women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The Band Baaja Baaraat shared a picture from the practise session, where she is holding a cricket ball. She added that the project is about tremendous sacrifice.

