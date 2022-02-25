Anushka Sharma trains for ‘Chakda Xpress’, get this weird request

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her training for the upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’, but got a weird request from fans instead.

On Friday morning, Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma took to photo and video sharing site Instagram to share some behind the scene glimpses from the field, as she trains hard in nets to get into the shoes of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami for her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’.

One of the pictures was a close-up shot of her sharp grip on the ball, to master the specific style of Jhulan Goswami known for her record number of wickets in women’s ODI. “Grip by grip 💙🏏 #prep #ChakdaXpress,” read the caption of her two-picture gallery on Instagram.

Apart from the appreciative response from the woman cricketer herself, who wrote, “very nice” in the comments section with thumbs up emoji, the ‘NH10’ star received immense love and over a million red hearts from Instagrammers.

One of the social users even asked her to bowl a few overs for Virat Kohli as well to help him brush up his skills, while a Twitterati also believed, “It would be amazing to watch @AnushkaSharma bowl to @imVkohli.”

Describing the upcoming biographical drama of Bollywood as ‘an underdog story’, Anushka Sharma, who is backing the film with her and brother’s joint venture, ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ said: “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport.”

“This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie will release on streaming giant Netflix.

