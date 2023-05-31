Anushka Sharma ‘cried like a child’ at award ceremony

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma recalled when she cried inconsolably after losing the Best Debut award for ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Sharma, who made her dream debut opposite Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ (2008), got two nominations at the prestigious Filmfare Awards for her performance as Taani, including Best Actress and Best Female Debut.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, the actor failed to secure any of the trophies, losing the competition to Priyanka Chopra (Fashion) and Asin Thottumkal (Ghajini) respectively.

Recalling the same at an earlier interview, Sharma revealed that she was heartbroken about Asin’s win and ‘cried like a child’ for losing the award despite a stellar performance. “I am very upset they didn’t give it [Best Debut award] to me. Because I had made my calculation you know,” she had told the interviewer.

Sharma continued, “Main calculate karke gayi thi (I had calculated) that, ‘See Asin has done the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada maybe. That Ghajini film. She has done it in all languages. She is already an actress for many years. Obviously usko toh nahi denge (they won’t give it to her)’.”

“Debut toh mera hua hai, main nayi hun, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai (It was my debut, I am new, I worked in a new film). I need the encouragement’. So I was convinced I am going to get it. But they gave it to her,” added the ‘NH10’ actor.

Anushka Sharma makes a breathtaking debut at Cannes, FINALLY!

Speaking about her feeling at the moment, Sharma said, “I was very sad. I was very upset. I clapped, I clapped. [But] I cried like a child as if I didn’t get a certificate in school.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aditya Chopra directorial received leading 10 nominations at the 54th Filmfare Awards, securing two trophies out of the nods.

Anushka Sharma went on to impress critics and audiences with several of her splendid performances after her debut and received various awards for her work. Her first Filmfare win came in 2013 for Best Supporting Actor in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.