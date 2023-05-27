Anushka Sharma makes a breathtaking debut at Cannes, FINALLY!

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Yet another albeit the most awaited (if we may so) Cannes debutant from the neighbouring country this year, Anushka Sharma finally walked the Cannes red carpet yesterday in the most breathtaking piece of clothing.

For her debut outing at the French Riviera, the fashion icon sported an ethereal cream-coloured, off-shoulder gown with statement 3d details on the shoulder, by British designer Richard Quinn.

The diva aced her clean girl look with barely there makeup and a sleek bun. She also accessorized her look minimally with dainty pair of earrings and some statement jewels on her fingers, while finishing it off with silver heels.

Sharma shared her first pictures from the outing on social media and her fans and friends were sure to hype the diva for her exquisite sophistication. The doting husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli couldn’t stop himself from gushing over the lady love as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the Netflix title ‘Chakda Xpress’ since her last outing in ‘Zero’ in 2018. The Prosit Roy directorial, biographical drama follows the tale of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.