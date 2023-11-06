Anushka Sharma reacts to husband Virat Kohli’s century on birthday

Bollywood A-lister and wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reacted to the 49th ODI century of the former on his 35th birthday.

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Kohli, who smashed his 49th ODI century on Sunday against South Africa, on the occasion of his 35th birthday, received the sweetest birthday wish and applause from his wife, Anushka Sharma.

With a three-picture gallery, also featuring a recent selfie of the couple, on Instagram, the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actor first wished, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat 🤔🤪😘😂”

She added, “I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.”

Later in the evening, as Kohli hit his record-setting ton, Sharma took to her Instagram stories with a picture of him and wrote, “Apne birthday pe khud ko present (gift to self on his birthday),” with a red heart and a hundred emoji. As for the 37th World Cup fixture on Sunday, Virat Kohli’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s five-fer powered India to a commendable victory against South Africa.

With the eighth successive triumph, India currently leads the points table and is the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

