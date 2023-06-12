Anushka Sharma trolled for India’s WTC final defeat

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma is once again the target of keyboard warriors for the performance of the Indian cricket team at the WTC final.

Sharma, who is married to former skipper Virat Kohli, was present at Sunday’s final of WTC to witness the thrilling clash and support the team.

With a massive total of 469 put up by the Australian team for India to play, the cricket fans of the neighbouring country majorly had their hopes set on the star batter Kohli, following the early dismissals of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, as well as No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

However, far from the much-expected century, Kohli walked back to the pavilion with a meagre 14 off 31 balls, leaving not only his fans but also his wife, Sharma dejected over the untimely dismissal.

Soon after the clip of Sharma’s expression made its way to social media, many social users were quick to call out the actor and blame her for bringing bad luck to Kohli and the Indian cricket team.

However, the loyal fans were by her side and defended the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor saying the families of the cricketers should not be blamed for their performance.

Anushka Sharma and others can’t believe that wicket of Virat Kohli. A pin drop silence at the oval.#INDvAUS #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/sk01j6DUvV — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 8, 2023

As for the World Test Championship, dominant Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, and resumed on 164-3, but slumped to 234 all out before lunch on the fifth day, losing their last five wickets for a mere 22 runs.

