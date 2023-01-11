Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pen sweetest birthday wishes for Vamika

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli penned the sweetest wishes for daughter Vamika on her second birthday.

The doting parents turned to their respective social media handles and shared unseen pictures of their little bundle of joy as their only daughter, Vamika Kohli turned two years old.

On Wednesday morning, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor posted an adorable click with her daughter on the photo and video sharing application. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open,” she wrote in the caption of the picture with a series of emojis. The photo sees the mother-daughter duo all smiles on their outing by the lake.

Hours later, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team also posted a heartwarming click with baby Vamika. Kohli is seen lying on the luscious green grass having the daughter with him, not to miss the cute ponytails of the star kid in both pictures.

“My heartbeat is 2,” the cricketer wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji.

Thousands of social users including Bollywood and sports celebrities showered their love and sent heartwarming birthday wishes for the star kid.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star player of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021.

