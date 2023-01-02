‘Qala’ actor Tripti Dimri goes Insta official with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh

Bollywood starlet Tripti Dimri made her relationship Instagram official with film producer Karnesh Sharma – brother of Anushka Sharma.

While there have been speculations around their romance for quite some time now, seems like the ‘Qala’ star is now ready with the new year to make her relationship official with her beau, Karnesh, who is brother to Bollywood A-lister and star wife, Anushka Sharma.

On Sunday, Dimri reposted a love-filled picture with Karnesh on her Insta stories, originally shared by an associate producer of their film. The OP while sharing the picture of the two exchanging a hug, added the caption “My (red heart emoji).” The actor added in some love emojis to the picture while sharing it in her stories. Speaking about her personal life and relationship status during a recent conversation, Dimri had said, “The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now.”

When further questioned about the marriage plans, she replied, “Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripti Dimri was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Qala’ opposite debutant and star kid, Babil Khan. Previously she has worked in the acclaimed title ‘Bulbbul’, which was also backed by Sharma’s banner.

She has two films, ‘Rola’ and ‘Animal’ in the 2023 slate.

On the other hand, Karnesh Sharma last backed Dimri’s ‘Qala’ under his banner ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and has Anushka’s much-awaited ‘Chakra Xpress’ in the pipeline.

