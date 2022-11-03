Billie Eilish makes relationship with Jesse Rutherford Insta official

American singers Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford just went Instagram official with their relationship.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer made her romance with ‘The Neighbourhood’ band’s lead vocalist official with a recent Halloween photo dump on the photo and video sharing application.

In the 10-visuals dump on the gram, Eilish shared her very first picture with Rutherford and wrote, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy, happy halloween.” The couple is seen dressed up as a baby and an elderly man for their Halloween getup, a sly dig into the unnecessary discussion around their age gap on the internet.

One of the other photos sees Rutherford in a clown costume for another Halloween party.

It is pertinent to mention that Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, sparked dating rumours last month when the two were clicked together on a dinner date at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Reports also suggest that Eilish has already made Rutherford meet her parents who approved of their daughter’s choice. “They think he is a total gentleman,” a source close to the singer, told a foreign outlet.

“They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

About the dating history of Billie Eilish, she was last in a relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

