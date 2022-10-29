Randeep Hooda confirms relationship with Lin Laishram

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda made his relationship with actor and businesswoman Lin Laishram official in an Instagram post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Randeep Hooda shared pictures of him celebrating Diwali with actor and jeweller Lin Laishram and her parents. They looked adorable with diyas in her hands.

“Love and light to all around the world,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Moreover, Lin Laishram took to her Instagram account to share pictures of their celebration.

It is pertinent to mention that the rumours of the two seeing each other made rounds on social media for quite a whie. Now, the star couple have made it official.

Related – Randeep Hooda gets injured during shooting

Randeep Hooda started his Bollywood career with ‘Monsoon Wedding’ in 2001. He went to work in the superhit and critically acclaimed films such as ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’, ‘John Day’, ‘Risk’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Heroine’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Highway’, ‘Kick’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and others.

He will make his directorial debut in ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. He will play the main role in it too.

Lin Laishram, on the other hand, has worked in ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Mary Kom’.

Comments