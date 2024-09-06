Virat Kohli And I are not perfect parents: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma confessed that her cricketer husband Virat Koli and her are ‘not perfect parents’ to their two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

In her recent appearance at a Mumbai event about parenting, Anushka Sharma got honest to admit that she and star cricketer Virat Kohli, are far from being ‘perfect parents’.

“There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent,” she said, and confessed, “We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So they know that you are flawed.”

“Imagine kids having to live up to, ‘Oh my parents are like this’. So owning your mistakes makes [it easier],” added the ‘NH10’ actor.

Sharma further emphasized to parents the importance of leading a life by example, for their kids, to pick up on. “In my case, I have realised that my daughter is very young. And I don’t think I can teach her anything,” she explained. “It is how we lead our lives. Living by example is the only way to make sure they soak the good things from the environment.”

It is to be noted here that actor Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. The couple shares two kids, a daughter Vamika, 3, and a seven-month-old son, Akaay.

For several months at this point, the couple has been spending a quiet life with their kids in London, away from their celebrity status.