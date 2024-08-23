“Virat Kohli should not join films after retiring from cricket.”

Bollywood’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra believes that although star cricketer Virat Kohli is a great actor, he should not pursue films, after retiring from the sport.

In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, on his podcast, casting director Mukesh Chhabra advised the former skipper of the Indian cricket team and husband of A-list actor Anushka Sharma, to not enter the film industry, after retirement from cricket.

“Virat Kohli is already a great actor. He is from Delhi, a Punjabi. He has seen that life and handled success so beautifully,” Chhabra said about star batter. “He has maintained himself on every level, competition, looks, fitness, mentally.”

“He is also so funny. He will dance and mimic, his comic timing is great. But he is doing very well in making the country proud, he should stay where he is and not join films. He should not join films even after retiring from his cricket career,” he added but maintained that Kohli would make for an amazing actor, in addition to being a ‘great husband and father’.

“He is genuinely a smart guy, not a cunning one. I met him 5-6 years back at a party, and today he is a role model for everybody. He has inspired a whole generation of cricketers,” concluded the casting director.

Notably, Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 format earlier this year, after the Indian team picked up its second ICC T20 World Cup trophy, by defeating South Africa in the final.

Meanwhile, the star cricketer, who married Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma in 2017, has been spending a quiet life with her and their two kids, Vamika and Akaay, in London, for several months.