Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to permanently move to the UK?

Is the Indian power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma making a permanent move to the UK following the former’s retirement from T20 cricket? Netizens have dug up convincing proof to believe.

Given the couple’s movements over the last few months, the internet is convinced that fans’ favourites Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been slowly shifting bases from Mumbai to London, with their two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

What initially started as a mere rumour, was fuelled further, when Kohli took no time and jetted off to London, soon after the victory parade of the Indian cricket team in Mumbai, after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to meet his wife and kids there.

The social users have all the more reason to believe that Virushka has decided to settle in the UK, including son Akaay Kohli’s alleged birth there, as well as the couple’s fondness for the region.

Kohli has repeatedly said that he will be away from public attention after his retirement, while the cricketer also hinted in the past that he likes to stay in Europe because most people can’t recognize the couple there, giving them a chance to live a more normal life.

Additionally, the couple is listed as directors of a UK-based management consultancy firm, named Magik Lamp, incorporated in August 2022.

Neither of the two celebrities has yet confirmed the speculations.

For the unversed, the star cricketer announced his retirement from the T20 format last week, after the team picked up its second T20 World Cup trophy, by defeating South Africa in the final.

Kohli also made his first fifty of the tournament in the match.

Notably, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. The couple shares two kids, a daughter Vamika, 3, and a five-month-old son, Akaay.

