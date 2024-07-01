Virat Kohli dedicates World Cup win to wife Anushka Sharma

India’s star batter Virat Kohli dedicated their ICC T20 World Cup win to his wife and Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the T20 format, after the team picked up the World Cup trophy on Saturday night, after an 11-year drought, turned to his Instagram handle a day later, to credit his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for the victory.

With a picture of the two, in a celebration mode, Kohli wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love.”

“You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine,” he added. “Thank you and I love you for being YOU.”

The ‘NH10’ actor responded to the post, simply with a series of emojis.

Notably, India won its second T20 World Cup on Saturday, by defeating South Africa.

Kohli made his first fifty of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024 final — a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

Gushing over her ‘man’ earlier, as he announced his retirement from the format during the post-match presentation, Sharma penned on Instagram, “AND ….. I love this man. So grateful to call you my home – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”