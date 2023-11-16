‘Gods child’: Anushka Sharma lauds husband Virat Kohli on record-breaking century

Bollywood A-lister and wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma heaped praises on him for the record-breaking 50th ODI century in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Anushka Sharma turned to her Instagram stories with the sweetest words of praise for Kohli as he smashed his 50th ton during the semi-final against New Zealand, becoming the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 50 centuries.

She penned, “God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God’s child,” with a series of emojis. For the unversed, Kohli was tied with the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most ODI centuries (49) before this match, and completed his record-breaking hundred during the 42nd over of the semi-final, bowled by Lockie Ferguson, taking 106 balls to reach the landmark with the help of eight boundaries and one six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Moreover, Sharma also cheered for Indian bowler Mohammed Shami, who was named Player of the Match for the clash, with seven stellar wickets against 57 runs in 9.5 overs.

As for the 46th World Cup fixture on Wednesday at the popular Wankhede Stadium, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s magnificent hundreds, followed by Shami’s seven-fer, propelled India to defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Virat Kohli makes sweet comments about wife Anushka Sharma