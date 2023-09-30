Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting their second baby: Source

Indian power couple, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child together.

As learnt exclusively by an Indian media outlet, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby together, with the mother-to-be, possibly in her second trimester already.

The sources close to the celebrity duo exclusively confirmed the news to the outlet and revealed that they will officially announce the good news later, as they did while expecting their first child.

“Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” said the insider. The person also shared that Sharma, staying out of public eye and paparazzi’s camera is not a ‘coincidence’ and is done on purpose to avoid speculation.

Moreover, the ‘NH10’ has not been accompanying her cricketer husband in his latest tours as well, a practice she follows otherwise.

“They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” confirmed a separate source.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021.

